`Amber' aids in rescue

California law-enforcement officials credited their newly implemented "Amber

Alert" system with aiding in the recovery of the two high-school girls kidnapped

in Lancaster Thursday morning by an armed man.

Amber Alert uses various media, including TV and radio, to almost

instantly relay information on suspects and victims and raise awareness of an

ongoing search.

Police reported Thursday that the girls had been rescued and the suspect,

identified as Roy Ratliffe -- already wanted as a rape suspect in Nevada -- had

been killed in a shootout with police.

The kidnapping was California's first use of the alert system, named for a

Texas girl who was abducted and later murdered.