`Amber' aids in rescue
California law-enforcement officials credited their newly implemented "Amber
Alert" system with aiding in the recovery of the two high-school girls kidnapped
in Lancaster Thursday morning by an armed man.
Amber Alert uses various media, including TV and radio, to almost
instantly relay information on suspects and victims and raise awareness of an
ongoing search.
Police reported Thursday that the girls had been rescued and the suspect,
identified as Roy Ratliffe -- already wanted as a rape suspect in Nevada -- had
been killed in a shootout with police.
The kidnapping was California's first use of the alert system, named for a
Texas girl who was abducted and later murdered.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.