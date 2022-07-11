Amazon’s ‘Leverage: Redemption’ Launching on Ion Network

Leverage: Redemption, an original drama on Amazon’s Freevee streaming channel, has started to run in syndication, making its broadcast debut on E.W. Scripps’s Ion network.

The drama will air on Monday nights on Ion with a double-run starting at 9 p.m. on July 11.

Scripps pitched the show as part of its upfront presentation in the spring.

Amazon brought back Leverage, which ran on TNT from 2008 to 2012. It starred Timothy Hutton as the leader of a group of crooks who team up to get justice for people abused by the government and big business.

The series was revived in 2021 by IMDb TV, which has been renamed Freevee . Leverage Redemption picks up where Leverage left off, with Noah Wyle replacing Hutton as the leader of the team.

In addition to Wyle, Leverage: Redemption stars Gina Bellman, Christian Kane, Beth Riesgraf and Aleyse Shannon with special guest star Aldis Hodge.

Kate Rorick served as co-showrunner and executive producer, alongside co-showrunner and executive producer Dean Devlin, and executive producers Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. John Rogers and Chris Downey served as consulting producers.

Scripps acquired Ion last year. ■