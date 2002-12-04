Amazon.com floats anti-discrimination rules

Beefing up its June call for Internet rules barring cable companies and

other broadband-infrastructure operators from blocking access to unaffiliated

content providers, Amazon.com Inc. (http://www.amazon.com/) has submitted a plan

to the Federal Communications Commission.

Amazon.com said cable companies and other infrastructure owners should be

barred from impairing consumer access to Internet content or sites. Internet

providers carried by the network owner, however, could impose impairments so

long as the network is also open to three or more unaffiliated Internet-access

providers.

If the network owner chooses not to open its network to other Internet

providers, then it would be barred from impairing consumer access.

Media Access Project president Andrew Schwartzman -- an advocate of access

rules requiring cable companies to offer unaffiliated providers -- said

Amazon.com's idea is "insufficient." But he predicted that some Internet-content

providers might find the plan acceptable.

Still, he's encouraged that momentum is building for some type of Internet

anti-discrimination rule.