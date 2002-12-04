Amazon.com floats anti-discrimination rules
Beefing up its June call for Internet rules barring cable companies and
other broadband-infrastructure operators from blocking access to unaffiliated
content providers, Amazon.com Inc. (http://www.amazon.com/) has submitted a plan
to the Federal Communications Commission.
Amazon.com said cable companies and other infrastructure owners should be
barred from impairing consumer access to Internet content or sites. Internet
providers carried by the network owner, however, could impose impairments so
long as the network is also open to three or more unaffiliated Internet-access
providers.
If the network owner chooses not to open its network to other Internet
providers, then it would be barred from impairing consumer access.
Media Access Project president Andrew Schwartzman -- an advocate of access
rules requiring cable companies to offer unaffiliated providers -- said
Amazon.com's idea is "insufficient." But he predicted that some Internet-content
providers might find the plan acceptable.
Still, he's encouraged that momentum is building for some type of Internet
anti-discrimination rule.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.