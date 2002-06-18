Amazon.com, ACLU push for open access

ISPs and public advocates have some new allies in the fight for regulations

that would require cable companies to carry competing Internet providers on

their broadband networks.

Without an access mandate, the American Civil Liberties Union said in

comments to the Federal Communications Commission that cable companies will

become "Lords of the Internet," capable of blocking customers from using

competitors' applications and Web sites or accessing content considered

politically objectionable.

Separately, Amazon.com predicted that lack of an access mandate will lead

cable companies to steer traffic to their own affiliated retail sites.

Comments on the need for open-access rules also were filed by the cable

industry, which opposes any mandate, and the regional Bell telephone companies,

which would like to shed access requirements that apply to their broadband

digital-subscriber line.