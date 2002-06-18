Amazon.com, ACLU push for open access
ISPs and public advocates have some new allies in the fight for regulations
that would require cable companies to carry competing Internet providers on
their broadband networks.
Without an access mandate, the American Civil Liberties Union said in
comments to the Federal Communications Commission that cable companies will
become "Lords of the Internet," capable of blocking customers from using
competitors' applications and Web sites or accessing content considered
politically objectionable.
Separately, Amazon.com predicted that lack of an access mandate will lead
cable companies to steer traffic to their own affiliated retail sites.
Comments on the need for open-access rules also were filed by the cable
industry, which opposes any mandate, and the regional Bell telephone companies,
which would like to shed access requirements that apply to their broadband
digital-subscriber line.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.