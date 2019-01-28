Amazon, ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Top SAG Awards Winners

Streaming video service Amazon dominated the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday night on the strength of its comedy series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Amazon garnered three SAG Awards in the television category, the most of any cable, broadcast network or streaming service, according to the Screen Actors Guild. Streaming video service Netflix was the only other outlet to notch multiple wins with two.

Amazon was led by comedy series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which swept the comedy category with wins for best comedy ensemble; best female actor (Rachel Brosnahan) and best male actor (Tony Shalhoub).

For Brosnahan, it’s the third award she’s won in the past month for her performance as the lead character in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, following her Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards in the category.

NBC’s drama series This Is Us repeated as the SAG winner in the outstanding ensemble for a drama series category, while Sandra Oh took home the SAG Award for best female actor in a drama series, following her Critics Choice and Golden Globes wins in the same category for her performance in BBC America’s Killing Eve.

The winners of The 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards in the television category:

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel— Amazon

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — Amazon

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — Amazon

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:

This Is Us — NBC

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve — BBC America

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:

Jason Bateman, Ozark — Netflix

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:

Darren Criss, Assassination of Gianni Versace — FX

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora — Showtime

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series:

Glow — Netflix