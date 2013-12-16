Amazon Studios to Give 4K a Shot

Amazon Studios, the original film and production arm of Amazon.com, said it plans to shoot all "full" original series being teed up for 2014, including comedies and dramas, in the eye-popping 4K format.

Amazon Studios has already revealed plans to debut five new comedy and drama pilots next year, and is asking its customers to help the company determine which ones will become fully fledged series that will be offered exclusively on its Prime Instant Video and LOVEFiLM (U.K.-only) over-the-top services.

Pilots slated for 2014 include The After (from Chris Carter), Bosch (based on the Harry Bosch book series by Michael Connelly); Mozart in the Jungle (from Roman Coppola, Jason Schwartzman and Alex Timbers); The Rebels (from Kevin Iwashina, Jeremy Garelick, Constance Schwartz, Matt Alvarez, and Michael Strahan); and Transparent (from Jill Soloway).

The shows that are then selected to move into full series, along with additional pilots filmed in 2014, will all be filmed in 4K, Amazon said.

