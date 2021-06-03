Amazon Sets Music Shows To Promote Prime Day

Amazon said it will air a set of three shows featuring music stars to commemorate and promote Prime Day, when the online shopping giant boosts traffic by offering bargain prices.

The Prime Day Show segments will feature Billie Eilish, H.E.R. and Kid Cudi. The show will be available starting June 17 on Prime Video for 30 days to all viewers whether or not they’re Prime members.

Amazon's Prime Day runs June 21 and 22.

“Working with Billie Eilish, H.E.R., and Kid Cudi to bring their music to life through these imaginative experiences has been incredible,” said Ryan Redington, VP of music industry at Amazon Music. “Watching these globally renowned artists create three shows from the depths of their imagination has been unlike anything we’ve ever done before. We’re thrilled to bring fans along with us to celebrate these three remarkable artists and Prime Day.”

Also Read: Amazon Just Paid a 40% Premium to Buy MGM — What’s It Really Getting?

Each segment runs about 25 minutes.

Eilish’s segment is set in Paris and features new music from her upcoming album Happier Than Ever.

Eilish will also be launching a line of merch that will drop exclusively on Amazon on June 17. People can buy the t-shirts, sweats, posters and other items at Amazon.com/BillieEilish or the Amazon Music app.

H.E.R.'s segment is set at what the Dunbar Hotel would be like if it still existed today. Back in the 30s and 40s, musicians including Duke Ellington, Lena Horne and Billie Holiday were there.

Also Read: Should Amazon Even Be Allowed to Gobble up MGM?

Kid Cudi’s segment features music from his album Man on the Moon III. It features the International Space Orchestra, composed of scientists from NASA Ames Research Center, the SETI Institute and the International Space University.

The Prime Day Show X Billie Eilish is produced by Fremantle and Amazon Studios and is directed by Billie Eilish and Sam Wrench. Ashley Edens served as executive producer and Sam Wrench as co-executive producer.

SynopsisAmazon said it will air a set of three shows featuring music stars to commemorate and promote Prime Day, when the online shopping giant boosts traffic by offering bargain prices.ime Day Show X H.E.R. is produced by Fremantle, Wolf + Rothstein and Amazon Studios and is directed by child. Ashley Edens served as executive producer, along with Chad Taylor, Fam Rothstein and Sam Wrench as co-executive producers.

The Prime Day Show X Kid Cudi is produced by Fremantle, Wolf + Rothstein, MAD SOLAR and Amazon Studios and is directed by Sam Wrench. Ashley Edens served as executive producer, along with Chad Taylor, Fam Rothstein and Sam Wrench as co-executive producers.