Amazon Prime Sets June Date for ‘Goliath’ Return

Amazon Prime Video said Wednesday it will debut the sophomore season of its drama series Goliath on June 15.

Series star Billy Bob Thornton will return as attorney Billy McBride who after winning a huge verdict during the first season, is reluctantly pulled back into the law when his friend’s 16-year-old son is arrested for a double homicide. Nina Arianda, Mark Duplass, Morris Chestnut, and Ana De La Reguera also star in the series.

“We’re excited to bring back a new season of Goliath starring Golden Globe Winner Billy Bob Thornton,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios in a statement. “This chapter tells a powerfully suspenseful, multilayered story that explores the gritty side of a broken political and legal system.”

Related: Amazon Orders Second Season of ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jXXGD_EXsFc[/embed]