Amazon, Marathon Sponsor 24 Hours of ‘A Christmas Story’
Amazon and Marathon Petroleum have signed on as 24-hour sponsors of the annual marathon presentation of the holiday classic A Christmas Story on TBS.
This year marks the 30th anniversary of the movie and the 17th anniversary for “24 Hours of A Christmas Story.” The marathon has run for 10 years on TBS. Before that, it ran on sister Network TNT. TBS first aired A Christmas Story on Dec. 1, 1992. Since then, Turner Broadcasting networks have aired the film more than 275 times without shooting anyone’s eye out.
The marathon begins at 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Last year, the back-to-back-to-back airing averaged 3 million viewers. It accumulated a total audience of 48.8 million people tuning in over the 24 hours. The 10 a.m. Christmas Day telecast was the most watched, peaking at 4.5 million viewers.
