Amazon Kids Show ‘Bookaboo’ Debuts Oct. 28

Amazon’s original kids series Bookaboo, starring a puppy drummer talking up the charms of children and adults reading together, will premiere on Prime Video Oct. 28. The series combines puppetry, live action and CGI animation, and each episode features a celebrity guest sharing their favorite picture book with Bookaboo, who needs to be read a book a day or finds himself unable to play his drums.

Guests include Paula Abdul, Selma Blair, Molly Parker and NFL star Antonio Brown. Bookaboo plays in a band alongside his mates Paws and Growler.

Related: Shout! Factory Streaming Launches on Amazon, Apple TV

“Bookaboo is an exciting show developed to promote literacy by inspiring parents to read to and with their children and help instill a lifelong love of reading,” said Tara Sorensen, head of kids programming at Amazon Studios. “Each episode incorporates funny storytelling and great books, specifically chosen to capture young viewers’ attention and imagination.”

Bookaboo is created by Lucy Goodman, founder of Happy Films, and produced by Happy Films and Sinking Ship Entertainment (Odd Squad, Annedroids).

Related: Amazon Casts ‘black-ish’ Star in American Girl Special

“We’re thrilled to be working with Amazon Prime Video to bring Bookaboo and its important message to families all across the country,” said Goodman. “With only half as many parents reading to their kids as there were a generation ago, the time to make a difference is now. Every child should have the opportunity to share great books with someone they love.”

The entire first season of Bookaboo will be available for Prime members to stream.