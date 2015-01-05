Amazon Drops ‘The After’

Amazon Studios has pulled its series order for Chris Carter-produced drama The After, the streaming service confirmed Monday. The science fiction series was to be Carter’s first since The X-Files ended in 2002.

“We have decided to not move forward with The After,” said Amazon Studios VP Roy Price. “We would like to thank Chris Carter, the phenomenal cast, crew and producers for all their efforts.”

Amazon announced a series order for the show in March after making the pilot available for viewing and feedback to Amazon Prime customers. It was one of six series pickups at the time for the streaming service, along with Bosch, Mozart in the Jungle, Transparent and two children’s shows.

Appearing at the TCA summer press tour in July, Carter called Amazon “a frontier in the business.” Comparing working with the streaming service with working with a broadcast network, Carter said, “It’s not [different] in the sense that you’re trying to do something creative and dealing with compromise and limitations budgetarily or whatever comes your way.” He then added, “The different part of the process is that we’re doing eight episodes instead of 25 episodes [in one season].”