Amazon Orders Dramas ‘Bosch,’ ‘The After,’ Four More to Series

Amazon Studios continued to beef up its original programming slate, ordering its first dramas in Bosch and The After to series.

The two drama pick ups were part of six series that Amazon greenlit on Monday.

Bosch follows an LAPD homicide detective as he pursues the killer of a 13-year-old boy while standing trial on accusations that he murdered a suspected serial killer in cold blood. From X-Files creator Chris Carter, The After follows eight strangers who are thrown together by mysterious forces and must help each other survive in a violent world that defies explanation.

Amazon has also picked up comedies Mozart in the Jungle,Transparent and two childrens’ series Gortimer Gibbon’s Life on Normal Street and Wishenpoof!. This summer, Amazon will premiere its first three kids series, Creative Galaxy, Tumble Leaf and Annedroids.

Amazon also announced Monday morning that it has renewed comedy Alpha House, its first original series, for a second season. Production is set to begin this summer.