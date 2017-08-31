Amazon Debuts Kids Pilots Sept. 1

Amazon’s kids fall pilot season starts Sept. 1, with a trio of new shows available for watching and weighing in on. They include the live-action pilots A Kid Called Mayonnaise from Will McRobb, Skyward from Greg Coolidge and Kirk Ward, and Will vs. The Future from Tim McKeon and Kevin Seccia.



Amazon customers are invited to stream and review the pilots to help select the next original series. Pilot season customer feedback has helped bring the likes of Tumble Leaf, Niko and the Sword of Light and Lost in Oz: Extended Adventure to series.



All pilots will be available via the Amazon Prime Video app or online at www.amazon.com/pilotseason.



A Kid Called Mayonnaise is centered on Mayo Davis, played by Elliott Smith, an introspective 11-year-old who lives with his mother at the Alamo motel in Los Angeles. The motel is filled with dreamers and misfits.



The show is written and executive produced by Will McRobb and directed by Luke Matheny.



Skyward is a supernatural adventure comedy about three friends who host an underground podcast exploring UFO and alien sightings in their tiny town of Wildwood, Oregon. Twelve-year old Piper (Mia Sinclair Jenness) is convinced that extraterrestrials are real, but best friend Curtis (Caleel Harris) isn’t so sure. Rounding out their trio is Ira (Griffin Kunitz), who has a garage full of inventions they can use on their adventures.



The showis created and written by Greg Coolidge and Kirk Ward, directed by Jonathan Judge and executive produced by Coolidge, Ward, Judge and Sabrina Wind.



Will vs. The Future is a comedic sci-fi action series about middle-schooler Will Jin (Teo Briones), who is visited by a time-traveling rebel warrior named Athena (Lexi Underwood). Athena tells Will that he grows up to destroy the world. With the help of his best friend, flakey Hailey (Ashlyn Faith Williams), Will must take control of his future to save the planet.



The show is written and executive produced by Tim McKeon and Kevin Seccia and directed by Joe Nussbaum.