Amazing Tuesday for CBS

CBS won Tuesday night in overall ratings with a 5.7 and 10 share, but it was second in the 18-49 demo, which was grabbed by Fox with a 3.5 rating and 10 share, according to Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate data.

Fox’s Trading Spouses won the 8 p.m. time slot with a 5.8/10 and also won the 18-49 demo with a 4.5/14. CBS’s Navy NCIS was second with a 5.3/9. ABC came in third with a repeat of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, NBC’s 8 p.m. Last Comic Standing was fourth, and The WB, with Gilmore Girls, and UPN, with All of Us and Eve, were tied for fifth.

CBS ruled for the rest of the night: Big Brother put up a 5.6 /9 at 9 p.m. and Amazing Race a 6.1/10 at 10 p.m. NBC’s second episode of Last Comic Standing grabbed a 4.5/7 at 9 and a 3.5/10 in the 18-49 demo and a 5.9/10 and 3.1/8 in the demo at 10. ABC was third with repeats of Less Than Perfect and According to Jim and Fox was fourth with repeats of That 70’s Show and Quintuplets. In the weblet category, The WB was fifth with Summerland and UPN was sixth with a repeat of America’s Next Top Model.

For the nightly averages, CBS won with a 5.7/10 and came in second in the 18-49 demo with a 3.3/9. Fox was second with a 4.6/8, but won the 18-49 demo with a 3.5/10. NBC was third for the night with a 4.5/8, 2.9/8 in the demo, ABC was fourth with a 3.8/6 and a 2.0/6 in the demo. The WB was fifth with a 2.0/3, 1.3/4 and UPN was sixth with a 1.5/3 and 0.8/2 in the 18-49 demo.