The Amazing Race Goes On

CBS said Friday it has picked up an 11th edition of The Amazing Race.

The show debuted Sept. 17 with its best ratings in the 18-49 demo since the Feb. 28 episode, says CBS.



The reality show, which airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m., is executive produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Bertram van Munster, Jonathan Littman and Hayma Screech.



The show was the number two pick among reality shows according to B&C's latest TV critics poll .



