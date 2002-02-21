Amazing Race 2 gets run on UPN
New United Paramount Network entertainment president Dawn Tarnofsky-Ostroff has made her first programming
move since arriving earlier this month.
UPN will dedicate Friday nights to reality programming, including a same-week
repurposing of co-owned CBS' Amazing Race 2.
CBS president and CEO Les Moonves has said he was on the lookout for
synergies between that network and co-owned UPN, which he
also oversees.
Apparently, he has found it in Amazing Race 2,
which will now be repurposed in same-week airings on UPN starting with a Friday,
March 15, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. airing of the show carried on CBS the previous
Monday.
Beginning March 22, CBS' Wednesday 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. show will air two days
later on UPN (Friday, 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.). It will be part of a new Friday-night
reality block that also includes Under One Roof, in which families are
"whisked to a verdant, secluded Fijian island to compete for beachfront
property."
The one-hour Under One Roof,
from Endemol, is hosted by Rob Nelson.
