Amazing Race 2 gets run on UPN

New United Paramount Network entertainment president Dawn Tarnofsky-Ostroff has made her first programming

move since arriving earlier this month.

UPN will dedicate Friday nights to reality programming, including a same-week

repurposing of co-owned CBS' Amazing Race 2.

CBS president and CEO Les Moonves has said he was on the lookout for

synergies between that network and co-owned UPN, which he

also oversees.

Apparently, he has found it in Amazing Race 2,

which will now be repurposed in same-week airings on UPN starting with a Friday,

March 15, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. airing of the show carried on CBS the previous

Monday.

Beginning March 22, CBS' Wednesday 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. show will air two days

later on UPN (Friday, 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.). It will be part of a new Friday-night

reality block that also includes Under One Roof, in which families are

"whisked to a verdant, secluded Fijian island to compete for beachfront

property."

The one-hour Under One Roof,

from Endemol, is hosted by Rob Nelson.