Amateurs Out-sing the Pros

When it came to singing, the pros couldn't compete with the amateurs.

American Idol's collection of wanna-be's and aint-gonna-be's easily defeated the Grammy Awards on CBS Wednesday night, averaging an 11.3 rating/28 share in Nielsen fast affiliate ratings vs. the Grammys' 5.8/15 over the same 8-9 hour when they shared the TV stage. The caveat is that the Nielsen preliminary numbers do not include returns from the West Coast, so tinseltown music lovers could change those numbers a bit, but only a bit.

Fox won the night with an 8.1/19 thanks to Idol, but lead-out Bones only averaged a 4.9/11 at 9 p.m., not holding onto anything like the rating House did the night before (8.8 rating/20) leading out of Idol.

CBS was a competitive second with three hours of Grammys, with that broadcast gaining steam after it got out from under Idol's shadow.

ABC was third with a 4.5/11. Its top show was Lost (7.9/18), which took second in its 9-10 time period behind the Grammys.

NBC was fourth with a 3/7. Its biggest winner was Law & Order, with a 4.3/11 at 10 for second behind the Grammys.

Univision came in fifth with a 1.7/4 for its telenovelas, which are essentially prime time soaps.

The WB was sixth with a 1.3/3 for a new One Tree Hill and a repeat of Beauty & the Geek, while UPN limped in with a .6/1, including a .5/1 for South Beach.

