Amanpour barred from Iran
According to press reports, Iran has barred Cable News Network's chief international correspondent from entering the country.
Christiane Amanpour, who is half Iranian and half British, was denied entry
Wednesday while traveling with other journalists and British Foreign Secretary Jack Straw.
Variety reports that Iranian officials gave no reason for excluding the journalist.
