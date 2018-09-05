Amagi Launches Platform For Broadcasting Live Events

Media technology company Amagi said it is launching Blizzard, which helps mid-sized TV networks and digital media companies broadcast live events.

Blizzard is designed to reduce infrastructure costs while offering flexibility, efficiency and scale using cloud-based technology, the company said.

“More mid-tier TV networks and new-age ‘digital first’ media companies are venturing into live content across sports, news and reality entertainment shows. However, cost prohibitive infrastructure and complex operational requirements are limiting the scope and content portfolio for many of these broadcasters,” said Deepakjit Singh, CEO, Amagi. “By moving the entire live orchestration to the cloud, Amagi Bizzard platform makes live broadcasting simpler and cost-effective yet delivering the same on-premises superlative content experience for the viewers – A true game-changer for the broadcast industry”

Blizzard ingests onto the cloud, multiple input streams--including audio/commentary, video streams and graphics keys--from multiple sources anywhere in the world and make these available to a remote human operator through a web browser interface. Operators are able to prepare event run-downs offline and during the event signal ad-breaks, commercial/scorecard graphics, rich metadata for ad-insertion, editing and for upstream usage.

Amagi has deployments in more than 40 countries and delivers nearly 150 feeds to audiences worldwide. Amagi clients include industry heavyweights such as Viceland, Scripps Networks, Discovery Communications’ dSports and Turner Broadcasting.