AMA pans NBC on liquor ads
The American Medical Association late Friday called NBC's decision to air
liquor ads 'shockingly irresponsible' and said it should be 'reversed
immediately.'
'It is obvious that the network is putting its desire for profit far above
the health of our nation -- especially young people, who develop many of their
ideas and expectations about alcohol from watching TV,' the group said.
The AMA said it will continue to work for 'total statutory prohibition' of
alcohol ads on television.
'We applaud the other networks -- ABC, CBS and Fox -- who have said they will
not lift their ban on such advertising, and we sincerely hope they will stick to
that promise in the face of competitive pressures. They are making a right and
responsible decision; NBC is making an irresponsible and greedy one,' the
association said.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.