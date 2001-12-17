AMA pans NBC on liquor ads

The American Medical Association late Friday called NBC's decision to air

liquor ads 'shockingly irresponsible' and said it should be 'reversed

immediately.'

'It is obvious that the network is putting its desire for profit far above

the health of our nation -- especially young people, who develop many of their

ideas and expectations about alcohol from watching TV,' the group said.

The AMA said it will continue to work for 'total statutory prohibition' of

alcohol ads on television.

'We applaud the other networks -- ABC, CBS and Fox -- who have said they will

not lift their ban on such advertising, and we sincerely hope they will stick to

that promise in the face of competitive pressures. They are making a right and

responsible decision; NBC is making an irresponsible and greedy one,' the

association said.