AMA may support ban on TV drug ads
The American Medical Association is expected to vote Tuesday or Wednesday on a resolution asking the Food and Drug Administration to ban TV ads for prescription drugs.
Doctors and health maintenance organizations say the ads jack up the cost of health care because they lead increasing numbers of patients to demand name-brand drugs rather than less expensive generics.
The AMA is holding its annual meeting in Chicago this week.
- Bill McConnell
