Alyssa Milano Mobs Up for Lifetime

Alyssa Milano has been signed to star in Wisegal, a Lifetime Original movie.

Milano (Who's the Boss?, Charmed) will play Patti Montanari in the real-life story of a widow who became engaged to a mobster (not quite married to the mob) only to discover the effect the relationship had on her kids and future.

The movie will be executive produced by Joe Pistone, who knows something about movies based on real-life mob stories: He is the former FBI agent who infiltrated the mob and whose story became the basis for the film Donnie Brasco.

The film is from Daniel H. Blatt Productions for Lifetime. Jerry Ciccoritti (Murder in the Hamptons, La Femme Nikita) is directing from a script by Shelley Evans (Lifetime’s A Girl Like Me: The Gwen Araujo Story).