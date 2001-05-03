ALTV sticking with NATPE

Sources say that ALTV will continue to have a home at NATPE.

Following a NATPE board meeting Wednesday, the word was that NATPE would continue to support The Association of Local Television Stations, which typically ties its own annual conference into NATPE's convention activities.

A NATPE spokesperson declined comment. There wasn't an indication yet what funds, if any, NATPE would be contributing to ALTV. - Susanne Ault