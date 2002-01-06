ALTV planning shutdown?

The Association of Local Television Stations, which has fought hard for cable

and satellite must carry, appears to be preparing to shut its doors.

Sources say the organization's executive committee plans to meet this month

and finalize closure plans, then present them to the board for a vote.

The association has money in reserve it will need to disperse, which should

keep it open for a few months, sources say.

ALTV's days appeared numbered when members Chris-Craft and Paramount Station

Group were purchased by News Corp. and Viacom, respectively.

Both companies have pulled their networks and TV stations out of the National

Association of Broadcasters and are thought to be unlikely to continue paying

dues to another association that supports the TV stations rather than the parent

network.

ALTV President Jim Hedlund and Board Chairman Ray Rajewski of Viacom Stations

Group were unavailable for comment.