ALTV opts out of NATPE

The Association of Local Television Stations (ALTV) is the latest group

declining to go to the National Association of Television Programming

Executives' NATPE 2001, ALTV president Jim Hedlund said Thursday.

"Our members are telling us they do not plan on attending

NATPE in January and, by extension, this means far fewer attendees at our

meetings," Hedlund said.

"The continuing depression in television advertising, the unease many have about traveling and the fact that the major programmers have abandoned the NATPE floor have all combined to make January in Las Vegas a time and place to be avoided."

ALTV said it will hold its annual public policy

convention at another date and location to be determined.