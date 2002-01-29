ALTV close to closing
The Association of Local Television Stations (ALTV) is one step away from
deciding to shut down, sources said, and its board of directors is holding a
conference call Thursday to make a final decision.
The association's executive committee agreed last week that the group should
close its doors.
ALTV has been hit hard by consolidation, losing several of its major members
after larger companies purchased them.
The first sign that ALTV was having trouble came last year, when the
association announced that it would not hold its annual daylong regulatory
review at the National Association of Television Programming Executives' show,
then failed to reschedule it.
ALTV posted losses of nearly $96,000 in 2000, according to its most recent
tax records, but it still had $3.06 million left in its
coffers.
