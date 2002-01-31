ALTV board votes to close

The Association of Local Television Stations' (ALTV) board of directors voted

Thursday to pull the plug on the organization, sources said.

The board still has to decide how to disband and what to do with the

approximately $1 million left in the group's coffers.

The death watch began when Viacom Inc. bought CBS last year, swallowing up

the Paramount Stations Group's 19 stations, and when News Corp. bought

Chris-Craft Industries Inc.'s 10 stations last summer for $4.4 billion.

After those deals were closed, the groups left ALTV, leaving it with a

significant financial problem.

Earlier in 2001, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. dropped out, although it never

had all of its 63 TV stations in membership.

Without those station groups, only Tribune Broadcasting and Paxson

Communications Corp. remained as large members, and that was not enough to

sustain the association.