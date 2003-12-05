Altschul Joins CBS News

CBS News named MTV News reporter and producer Serena Altschul a contributing correspondent. Altschul will work on the weekend editions of the CBS Evening News and CBS News Sunday Morning.

Prior to joining CBS and while she was still at MTV, Altschul spent a year as a New York-based correspondent for CNN. Altschul went to Scripps College in Claremont, Calif., but is a native and current resident of New York City.