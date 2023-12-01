Altice’s Optimum Unit Makes Senior Executive Appointments

Michael Parker and David Williams, new presidents at Optimum

Altice USA’s Optimum brand named executives to senior positions as part of a new leadership structure.

Michael Parker was named president, business service; David Williams becomes president, consumer services and Leroy Williams was tapped as chief growth & innovation officer.

Leroy Williams (Image credit: Altice USA)

Optimum said its new structure creates dedicated consumer and business services divisions and puts an emphasis on innovation.

“Optimum continues to make steady progress on our mission to be the connectivity provider of choice in every community we serve as we drive improved operational and customer experience metrics across the board. Creating dedicated Consumer and Business Services teams as well as doubling down on innovation best positions us to accelerate our initiatives, strengthen our operations, meet customer needs, and return to growth,” said Altice USA CEO Dennis Mathew.

Parker joins Optimum from Comcast where he was regional senior VP of the company’s Beltway division.

David Williams joined Optimum earlier this year as chief revenue officer from Comcast, where he’d been chief marketing officer for the company’s largest cable division.

Leroy Williams joined Optimum as chief growth officer in 2023 from Samsung Electronics America, where he had been chief product officer.