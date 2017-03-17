Altice: WFSB Back On

Cable operator Altice says it has reached a retrans deal with Meredith's WFSB Hartford, Conn., and that the CBS affiliate has been restored to its Connecticut channel lineups—that is in time to catch Friday's NCAA basketball action.

“We are pleased that WFSB CBS Channel 3 has returned its programming to our Optimum customers in Connecticut, and we sincerely thank our customers for their patience and loyalty as we worked to reach a fair agreement that reflects our commitment to keeping costs down for consumers," Altice said in a statement.

The channel went off Altice Jan. 13 after they failed to reach agreement on a new contract.