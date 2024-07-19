Altice USA’s Optimum Signs New Distribution Deal With Gray Media
Agreement covers NBA and WNBA games in Phoenix market
Altice USA said it signed a multiyear extension of their distribution agreement with Gray Media that will keep Gray’s TV stations available to Altice USA’s Optimum TV subscribers.
One of the markets covered by the new deal is Phoenix, where Gray recently acquired rights to air basketball games played by the Phoenix Suns of the NBA and the Phoenix Mercury of the WNBA,
Financial terms were not disclosed.
In addition to Arizona, Optimum carries Gray stations in Connecticut, North Carolina, Texas, Louisiana, Kansas, Arkansas, West Virginia, California, Missouri, Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Mississippi, Nevada, and Ohio.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.