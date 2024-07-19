Altice USA’s Optimum Signs New Distribution Deal With Gray Media

Altice USA said it signed a multiyear extension of their distribution agreement with Gray Media that will keep Gray’s TV stations available to Altice USA’s Optimum TV subscribers.

One of the markets covered by the new deal is Phoenix, where Gray recently acquired rights to air basketball games played by the Phoenix Suns of the NBA and the Phoenix Mercury of the WNBA,

Financial terms were not disclosed.

In addition to Arizona, Optimum carries Gray stations in Connecticut, North Carolina, Texas, Louisiana, Kansas, Arkansas, West Virginia, California, Missouri, Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Mississippi, Nevada, and Ohio.