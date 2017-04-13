Altice’s Dexter Goei to Keynote NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters said Dexter Goei, the president of the board at Altice N.V. and CEO and chairman of Altice USA, will be a keynoter at this month’s NAB Show in Las Vegas.

NAB said Goei’s keynote, slated for Tuesday, April 25 at Noon PT, is titled “Global Growth and the Future of Media” and will focus on how global media companies are emerging as new leaders in the television market.

Altice USA formed from Altice’s acquisitions of Suddenlink Communications in Dec. 2015 and Cablevision Systems in June 2016 and now has about 4.9 million customers across 21 states.

Among its initial moves, Altice USA has filed IPO documents, and embarked on a major FTTP upgrade in its Optimum (formerly Cablevision) and Suddenlink footprints. It’s also working on a new Home Hub Center that will use a new user interface.



