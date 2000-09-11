Alternative route to Sydney

So you don't feel like watching NBC's canned coverage of the Olympics. You want the thrill of rhythmic gymnastics live.

There is a way. Go out and buy a satellite dish. No, not one of those dinky ones you get from DirecTV, but one of the old-fashioned C-band jobs that takes up half the backyard. You can get one for about $1,000.

Once it's installed, point it at Canada's Anik E2 bird. There, you'll be able to watch the Canadian Broadcasting Co.'s extensive coverage of the games. Live coverage of opening ceremonies begin this Friday at 3 a.m. ET. Crack open a Molson and enjoy.