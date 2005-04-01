Alternating Current

With almost two weeks under its belt, the revived Current Affair has yet to plug-in to a consistent audience, losing ground in the top three markets, while gaining in Atlanta and several others.

For its first four days, the syndicated tabloid magazine averaged a 3.4 Nielsen rating/7 share in weighted metered-market averages for primary runs.

By comparison, for the first four days of the show's second week, it was down 15% from that fast start to a 2.9 rating/6 share. That is off 22% from its average lead-in and down 12% from the year-ago time Period averages.

Affair was down in week two in the top three markets. Comparing its average over the four days of its second week to the March 2004 time period average, in New York, where it airs at 6:30 on WNYW, it is averaging a 1.9/3, down 47%. In Los Angeles, where it airs at 11 p.m. on KTTV, it is down 38% at a 2.1/5. In Chicago, it is down 50% to a 0.8/2 on WFLD at 4 p.m.

On the upside, its best market in the top 10 is Atlanta (market 9), where it's averaging a 5.8/9 share on WAGA at 7 p.m., up 29% over That 70's Show's performance last year in the time period.

Affair show is also up strongly in Washington, where it is averaging a 4.2 rating, up 35% over its March '04 average, according to syndicator Twentieth TV, and in Cleveland, where it was showing signs of growth in week two, from a 4.5 Monday, March 28, to a 5.8 on Thursday, March 31. that's up 9% vs. March '04

Twentieth also points out that the show's first-week debut was the highest metered-market rating in overnight markets for a syndicated launch since Dr. Phil in 2002-03.

