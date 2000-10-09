ALTERATIONS IN QUEENS COURT

Paramount's new action-hour Queen of Swords has been ordered by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to alter its production credits before it debuts in syndication the week starting Oct. 7. The injunction, filed Thursday, says that Linda Lukens-who is represented by the same agency (Broder/Kurland/ Webb/Uffner) as Queen Executive Producer David Abramowitz-deserves a "created by" credit on the show, because Lukens created a project by the same name in 1977. A Paramount representative said the studio will appeal the decision.