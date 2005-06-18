Also pitching at Promax…

Warner Bros. will outline a 12-week campaign for The Tyra Banks Show. Targeting women 25-35, at least 12 spots will roll out in three month-long phases. On-air will be backed by both cable and print, with guerilla and viral campaigns planned for August. “This is probably the biggest first-run launch we've ever done here,” says Senior VP of Marketing and Advertising Services Yelena Garofolo. Warner Bros. will also talk up plans for Sex and the City and Smallville.

Twentieth Television is bullish on Judge Alex, a new courtroom show featuring Alex Ferrer, a Hispanic judge from Miami who was formerly a cop and a lawyer. The female-focused campaign will begin six weeks prior to the Sept. 12 launch and use humor in the branding of the show. “We know court shows are something of a guilty pleasure,” says Senior VP of Marketing and Creative Susan Kantor. “We're going to play off of that angle.” Twentieth will also outline plans for Bernie Mac and 24, the latter of which needs an early push, given the challenges presented by a serialized format in attracting new viewers late in the story.

Buena Vista Television will be pouring energy into a targeted relaunch for The Tony Danza Show, which debuts this fall in Washington and will be upgraded from late-night to daytime slots in Los Angeles, Chicago and Boston. “We'll be essentially introducing the show to daytime viewers in these markets,” says VP of Marketing Sal Sardo. Buena Vista will also promote the launch plan for off-net My Wife and Kids.