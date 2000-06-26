Alpert update

Los Angeles police chief Bernard Parks joined the blood drive that has accompanied the treatment of KABC-TV reporter Adrienne Alpert, severely injured in a news-van accident last month, the station reported this week. KABC-TV has been promoting the blood drive for Alpert and other patients as it has updated Alpert's condition almost daily.

Alpert, who has already had numerous surgeries, is likely to need more. However, the station reported, she may be able to leave the Grossman Burn Center and begin rehabilitation. Her husband, Barry Paulk, told reporters last week that Alpert is optimistic and has spoken about returning to work.

