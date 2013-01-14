Alpena, Mich., Gets ABC Affiliate
WBKB-TV, the only station licensed
by the FCC to Alpena, Mich., will add a third affiliation thanks to digital
multicasting.
The primary CBS affiliate is already a Fox affiliate on its
11.2 digital channel. Now it is adding ABC programming through a just-announced
affiliation deal between ABC and owner Thunder Bay Broadcasting.
ABC will be on 11.3, and will bring the market its only
morning news show, according to ABC -- WKBW will produce a newscast to lead in
to Good Morning America.
Thunder Bay already owns the ABC affiliate in Marquette,
Mich., WBUP.
