Alpena, Mich., Gets ABC Affiliate

WBKB-TV, the only station licensed

by the FCC to Alpena, Mich., will add a third affiliation thanks to digital

multicasting.

The primary CBS affiliate is already a Fox affiliate on its

11.2 digital channel. Now it is adding ABC programming through a just-announced

affiliation deal between ABC and owner Thunder Bay Broadcasting.

ABC will be on 11.3, and will bring the market its only

morning news show, according to ABC -- WKBW will produce a newscast to lead in

to Good Morning America.

Thunder Bay already owns the ABC affiliate in Marquette,

Mich., WBUP.