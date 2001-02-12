Aloha Synergy

Another TV-newspaper partnership has developed, this one in Hawaii. Top-rated KHON-TV Honolulu and local newspaper, The Honolulu Advertiser, are partnering on news projects that will include weather and the use of the paper's reporters and columnists "to provide analysis and discussion of news stories and features."

Beginning next month, the station's weather anchor Trini Kaopuiki will be featured on the paper's weather page daily. The partnership, the parties said, "could eventually include collaboration on community-service projects, joint sponsorships and even a new Web-site development." The station and paper already co-sponsor such events as political debates, spelling bees and the Hawaii Poll.