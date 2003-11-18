Almost Everybody Loves CBS

CBS won most of the key ratings categories Monday night with its regularly scheduled Everybody LovesRaymond-driven comedy block and CSI: Miami.

The network won adults 18-49, 25-54, households and total viewers. The only key adult demo CBS didn’t win was adults 18-34 where NBC and ABC tied for first and CBS was second.

ABC was second in total viewers and households, adults 18-49 and 25-54 with a Britney Spears special and Monday Night Football.

NBC was third with Fear Factor, Las Vegas and Average Joe. Fox was a distant fourth in the demos with Joe Millionaire, while The WB (7th Heaven and Underwood) was fourth and ahead of Fox in total viewers and households. UPN was sixth with its Monday comedies, anchored by Girlfriends.

For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate total viewer averages: CBS, 16.6 million; ABC, 12.9 million; NBC, 11.1 million; WB, 7 million; Fox, 5.9 million; UPN, 4.3 million. Adults 18-49: CBS, 5.6/14; ABC, 5.2/13; NBC, 5.1/13; Fox, 2.7/7; WB, 2.4/6; UPN, 1.8/4.