ALMA awards nominees announced
Hispanic American-advocacy group the National Council of La Raza has released the nominations for its 2002 American Latino Media Arts awards,
which will be broadcast on ABC May 18 (8 p.m.-10 p.m.).
The awards, for TV, film and music honor a combination of artistic
achievement and enhancing "the Latino image in entertainment."
On the TV side, there were 91 nominations in 17 categories. Although most
categories featured a mix of cable and broadcast nominees, the best TV series
category contained only cable shows: Home Box Office's Oz, Showtime's Resurrection
Blvd., HBO's Six Feet Under and Lifetime Television's Strong Medicine.
Noticeably absent was PBS' much-touted Hispanic family drama, American
Family. It seems that it premiered after the cut-off date, but it should be eligible
for next year's awards.
