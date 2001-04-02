Ally picked to explode

And the spontaneous combuster is...

Fox's "Ally McBeal" had two winners in JANE magazine's annual entertainment poll (on the newsstands April 9).

Co-star Portia de Rossi, she of the blonde tresses, won for Celebrity Who Has Hair You Can Only Dream Of.

Ally (played by Calista Flockhart) was named TV Character You Would Like to See Spontaneously Combust.

The magazine polled 2,500 readers for their take on what's hot and what's not.