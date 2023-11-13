Ally, Lionsgate, Shark Beauty, Ulta Join Latin Grammy Awards Sponsors

Univision said that it has signed more than 15 brands as official sponsor of the 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards show airing Thursday.

The Latin Grammy group includes first-time TelevisaUnivision sponsors Ally Financial, Lionsgate, Shark Beauty and Ulta Beauty.

Other sponsors include Andalucía, Bulova, El Corte Inglés, Frontera, Fundador, Iberia, Infiniti, Iryo, Lanjarón, Mastercard, Sevilla, Uber, Viñas Familia Gil, Walmart and YSL.

“We are so excited to welcome this year’s sponsors to the Latin Grammys, bringing engaging, exciting and unique activations to our audience,” John Kozack, executive VP of multimedia sales at TelevisaUnivision, said. “With Latin music holding the attention of millions around the world, what better stage than The Biggest Night in Latin Music for our partners to build meaningful and impactful connections with the Hispanic community.”

For the event, TelevisaUnivision's digital and social activations are up 17%, according to a source familiar with the situation.

New sponsor Ally Financial will be presenting a three-part series showcasing rising Latinos in the music industry.

Lionsgate, another new sponsor, will be promoting its new film, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. The film’s theme song, “The Hanging Tree,” is sung by Mariangela, who will be shown getting ready for the awards, wearing a Hunger Games-inspired dress for the Latin Grammys.

Shark Beauty joins the Latin Grammys as an official digital sponsor and gifting lounge partner. Shark Beauty will have a Hair Glam Station at the Latin Grammys Gifting Lounge where guests will have their hair professionally styled using the Shark FlexStyle and receive one as a gift. Shark will show Karla de La Torre's journey to Get Ready, with the help of Shark FlexStyle and the all-new Shark SmoothStyle.

Ulta Beauty is an official digital sponsor and plans to connect with social fans by showcasing celeb-worthy beauty tricks and tips inspired by trends as seen exclusively on the Latin Grammy red carpet.

“The response from marketers to this year’s historic Latin Grammy’s has been phenomenal. We are thrilled to partner with leading and emblematic brands to celebrate the biggest week and The Biggest Night in Latin Music,“ Enrique Perez, head of partnerships and client solutions at The Latin Recording Academy, said. “It’s exciting to see how all of our partners are activating their Latin Grammy sponsorship in innovative ways to connect with consumers and Latin music fans in Spain, the U.S. and Latin America.”

The Latin Grammy Awards will air on Univision, UniMás and Galavisión on November 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.