Ally auction
Look for Ally McBeal star Calista Flockhart to wear a World Trade
Center-themed necklace in the series finale May 20.
According to an eBay Inc. entry, the "ALLY5000 Series Finale Necklace" -- which
depicts an artistic rendering of the now-familiar skeletal remains of the towers
reproduced in gold and suspended from a necklace of gold, diamonds, sapphires
and onyx -- was worn by the series star, with Fox auctioning it to benefit the
World Trade Center School Relief Fund.
In addition, a line of reproduction necklaces -- from Rona Pfeiffer, who
designed the piece -- will also be available, all proceeds also going to the
fund, which the auction entry says will "aid thousands of children whose
educations were affected when their schools became inaccessable due to the 9/11
attacks."
At press time (about 3:30 p.m.), the necklace had attracted 16 bidders and
the price stood at $525 and climbing.
The auction was scheduled to close May 21.
