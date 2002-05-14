Ally auction

Look for Ally McBeal star Calista Flockhart to wear a World Trade

Center-themed necklace in the series finale May 20.

According to an eBay Inc. entry, the "ALLY5000 Series Finale Necklace" -- which

depicts an artistic rendering of the now-familiar skeletal remains of the towers

reproduced in gold and suspended from a necklace of gold, diamonds, sapphires

and onyx -- was worn by the series star, with Fox auctioning it to benefit the

World Trade Center School Relief Fund.

In addition, a line of reproduction necklaces -- from Rona Pfeiffer, who

designed the piece -- will also be available, all proceeds also going to the

fund, which the auction entry says will "aid thousands of children whose

educations were affected when their schools became inaccessable due to the 9/11

attacks."

At press time (about 3:30 p.m.), the necklace had attracted 16 bidders and

the price stood at $525 and climbing.

The auction was scheduled to close May 21.