Alls rosy for Blue

NYPD Blue is locked up for another two seasons at ABC. The network has picked up the Emmy Award-winning drama from producer Steven Bochco through May 2002, ensuring that the series will remain on the air through at least its ninth season. ABC also an option on a 10th season of Blue.

During the just concluded season, NYPD Blue aired for 22 straight weeks from January to May, and that appears to be the same schedule for the series for the coming two seasons. The show saw an uptick in its adults 18-49 ratings during the 1999-2000 season, growing 5% vs. its year-ago time period average.