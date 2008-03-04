Alliance for Children’s Rights to Honor CBS’ Nina Tassler

CBS Entertainment president Nina Tassler will be honored with the National Champion for Children Award by the Alliance for Children’s Rights at a March 10 gala in Beverly Hills.

Fellow CBS executives Leslie Moonves and Nancy Tellem will serve as co-chairs of the event, to be held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Guest speakers will include Angie Harmon, Drew Carey and William Petersen.

According to the organization, Tassler is being honored “for her dedication and commitment to the organization’s mission. She is a strong advocate for children living in poverty in the Los Angeles area and has played an active role for the Alliance for Children’s Rights, most recently attending and supporting a Thanksgiving dinner for youth who have aged out of foster care without a family or permanent support system.”

Founded in 1992, the Alliance for Children’s Rights provides free legal services and advocacy to protect the rights of impoverished and abused children so that they have safe, stable homes, health care and the education they need to thrive.