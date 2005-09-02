Allentown Indie Raises Big Bucks

Independent UHF WFMZ-TV Allentown, Pa., says it raised $120,000 Thursday night for hurricane relief, including $8,000 donated online.

The money came from viewers donating to a phone bank or logging in to the station's Web site.

The idea came from a Thursday morning editorial meeting when staffers decided they had to do something. A Call was placed to the American Red Cross, which teamed on the efforts, and a bank of 25 phones was installed by station engineered by 2 p.m.

The station's low tech high-value approach was to run a crawl giving the phone bank number starting at 4 p.m. and running until midnight, with updates on the total during newscasts and live updates replacing commercials in syndicated shows.