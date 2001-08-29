Allen selling USA Nets shares

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen filed with the SEC to sell one million USA Networks Inc. common shares.

The 144 filing shows that he expects to raise $23 million in the sale. The new filing shows that he unloaded almost 1.2 million shares two weeks ago.

Allen still holds around 28 million USA shares. He got the stock when USA bought Ticketmaster, in which Allen held a major interest. - John M. Higgins