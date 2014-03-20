Allen Named Executive VP For Ad Sales at Bounce TV

African-American broadcast network Bounce TV named Elverage Allen as executive VP in charge of ad sales.

Allen replaces Dennis Ray, who left to pursue other interests, the network said. Allen had been running Bounce TV’s central region sales efforts from Chicago. He will move to New York and will report to COO Jonathan Katz.

Bounce TV also added to its sales staff and opened a West Coast office.

Sean Woodle joined Bounce TV as VP of ad sales, West Coast and will launch a new office there. He’d previously worked for ESPN and BET.

Additional new sales staffers at Bounce TV are Erick Asenjo, VP of ad sales, who previously worked at TV One, and Winnie Bernier, account executive, previously with BET.

Gary Saginario was promoted to director, ad sales, from account executive.