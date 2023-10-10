Allen Media’s Local Now Adds ‘USA Today’ Channels In Deal With Gannett

Allen Media Group’s Local Now free streaming service said it made a deal with Gannett to add the USA Today and USA Today Sports channels to the Local Now lineup.

“The USA Today brand and channels are an excellent addition to our free-streaming service Local Now,” said Byron Allen, founder/chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “Local Now and USA Today both have a very strong commitment to delivering the best in news, sports, and entertainment to our consumers.”

The USA Today channel offers series such as Problem Solved, Humankind and Entertain This!

The USA Today Sports channel offers sports and news content including the weekly series Sports Seriously.

“Our partnership with Local Now delivers our essential news and sports coverage, and entertaining lifestyle series to audiences that are seeking out information from sources they know and trust,” said Caroline Harris, VP of Partnerships at Gannett. “We’re excited to be part of a line-up of high-quality channels on Local Now.”